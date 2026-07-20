Avery Styles has his first announced opponent for an upcoming GCW appearance.

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Avery Styles will take on Marcus Mathers at GCW Rude Awakening during WWE SummerSlam 2026 Weekend on August 1.

The match marks another milestone in the early stages of Styles’ wrestling career. He is also scheduled to make his GCW debut on July 31, though his opponent for that event has not yet been revealed.

The son of WWE veteran AJ Styles made his official in-ring debut on June 26 for Squared Circle Action in Georgia, where he faced Ashton Martin in singles competition.

Following the debut, AJ Styles had high praise for his son’s performance.

“To see them do so well in a main event, I was blown away,” AJ Styles said. “If you have seen my first match, terrible. These guys did really well, and I’m so impressed with everything they’ve done. To see them put together that match and execute it so well, blown away.”