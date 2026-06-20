The next generation of the Styles family is about to step into the ring.

Avery Styles, the son of WWE veteran and future Hall of Famer AJ Styles, is scheduled to make his professional wrestling debut later this month for SCA Wrestling.

The debut will take place at SCA Wrestling’s Freedom Fling event on Friday, June 26, at the Royston Dome in Royston, Georgia. Avery will face Ashton Martin in his first official match, with his father set to accompany him to ringside.

The announcement was made by SCA Wrestling via social media, confirming that AJ Styles will be in his son’s corner for the milestone moment.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: AVERY STYLES will make his pro wrestling debut in Royston, GA, with WWE HALL OF FAMER, ‘THE PHENOMENAL’ AJ STYLES IN HIS CORNER!! He takes on The Program’s Ashton Martin in one on one action!” SCA Wrestling wrote on Facebook.

The debut marks the beginning of Avery Styles’ journey in the wrestling business and will give fans an early look at whether he can follow in the footsteps of one of the most accomplished performers of his generation.