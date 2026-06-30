AJ Styles’ son is officially in the business, and he’s already moving to protect his name.

Avery Jones, who has been referred to as Avery Styles in the media as of late, made his pro wrestling debut last week, working under his real name for the bout. Jones picked up the win over Ashton Martin at SCA Wrestling’s Freedom Fling event, held at the Royston Dome in Royston, Georgia. The WWE Hall of Famer was ringside for the moment, cheering his son on.

The in-ring debut is already being backed up with paperwork. A trademark application has been filed for “Avery Jones,” serial no. 99911939, covering merchandise and entertainment services, locking up the name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The official description of the filing reads as follows:

IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.

IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

In related news, AJ Styles spoke at length about his son Avery’s in-ring wrestling debut on the latest episode of his “Phenomenally Retro” podcast.