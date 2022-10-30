WWE superstar AJ Styles recently joined the Stacking Pennies podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on working with John Cena and what he has planned for life after his in-ring career comes to an end. Highlights from the Phenomenal One’s interview can be found below.

Says he has never had a bad match with John Cena:

There was something about John Cena and I, we just meshed well. We’re completely the opposite, 100 percent but I guess opposites attract and we were able to do — I never had a bad match with him. Not one. So, Cena is definitely up there on the list but I could name a few others that would be up there as well. So, a guy who had been wrestling forever and still to this day wrestles, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, those guys I’ve known forever. It’s hard to pick which one of those matches that I would do again because they were all so good, you know?

What he thinks he will do after his wrestling career comes to an end:

Who’s to know what that is? [Styles said about life after wrestling] And how we’ll deal with it. Being on the road as much as we are and then we’re at home, then what? What do you do? Do you have a hobby that you do that can, I don’t know, can take up — I don’t know.

