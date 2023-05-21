AJ Styles discusses his return from injury.

The Phenomenal One was sidelined for months with an ankle injury, one that kept him off the WrestleMania 39 card. Styles returned to WWE a few weeks ago on Raw and is already making fans remember why he is one of the best on the WWE roster.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Styles opened up about walking around in a boot to protect his ankle.

“It was crazy how, after being in a boot [for] a while, you got to learn how to – it’s almost like you forget how to do certain things that we take for granted, like just walking and running and jumping. So, it’s almost like my body had to rehab that.”

Later on, Styles would be asked about whether his sons would be interested in getting into the wrestling business.

“No. [His oldest is] chasing his dream in baseball… but we’ll see where that ends up. It’s not for everybody… But it may come to a point where they go, ‘Well, that didn’t work out. Dad, do you mind training us?’ And if that comes to that, I wouldn’t mind doing it. I think where we’re at in WWE and other places, it’s a better atmosphere than it’s ever been. It’s not all that drinking and drugs — I’m not saying it doesn’t go on — but it’s not all about that as it was before.”

Styles will be taking on Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions later this month. Check out Styles full interview below.

