WWE superstar AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes, where the Phenomenal One hyped up his match with Edge at this weekend’s WrestleMania 38, as well as discussed his stint in NXT. Highlights can be found below.

Says it was his idea to work in NXT:

“So that whole thing, it was kind of my idea. I wanted to make sure the guys and girls who are in NXT would be prepared to come up to WWE and do well. It’s not good for anybody if they get here on SmackDown or Raw, and that’s not what we wanted. We have to prepare them to give them when they get up here, that’s what we want. That’s why we brought you up. That’s what we wanted to see. We have to do what’s right by them, and that means sometimes bringing down talent that is on Raw or SmackDown to show them exactly the way that we want to see them perform on the main roster.”

Says how impressed he was with the talent’s hunger in NXT:

“Absolutely. I’m so impressed with how hungry they are down in NXT. I love it, man, and it inspired me, just seeing how hungry those performers are down there, and I want to be a part of helping that group of talent get to the next level. To me, nothing better than seeing someone do well. If you had a hand in helping them get there, that’s icing on the cake.”

