AJ Styles has found the right person to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“The Phenomenal One” appeared as a guest on The Nikki & Brie Show live from Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, and during the appearance, he spoke about his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of WrestleMania 42 Weekend.

“Anxious to get it over with, I think,” Styles said. “When I’m nervous or whatever it is I may be feeling, I just wanna get it over with. I don’t wanna have to deal with it. I’ll be honest with you, WrestleMania is one of those things I was like, let’s just get it over with. Let’s just get through this, because there is so much going on.”

Styles also spoke about who will be inducting him into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, and whether or not it was hard to find the right person.

“It was,” he admitted. “But some of them couldn’t induct me, which I get it. It’s fine. But I found the right person.”

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on April 17 from Las Vegas, NV.