WWE superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with ITNWWE to talk about a variety of subjects, including his Boneyard Matchup against the Undertaker and which Raw stars he believes have huge potential. Highlights can be found below.

On facing the Undertaker:

It was amazing. I never thought I had the opportunity to face the Undertaker. And now to say that I was the I was last match… it’s pretty unbelievable. And it was a great opportunity for me and I am honored to be his last match.

How picking a Boneyard Match was a bad idea:

I don’t know that I picked the right match to be against The Undertaker. That was kind of his match. I would change that, it will not be here boneyard match. I would love to face him again but it will not be a boneyard match. I think I can hold my own butmaybe I didn’t know what I was stepping into a boneyard match.

Thinks Matt Riddle and Keith Lee have huge potential: