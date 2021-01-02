WWE superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with ITNWWE to talk about a variety of subjects, including his Boneyard Matchup against the Undertaker and which Raw stars he believes have huge potential. Highlights can be found below.
On facing the Undertaker:
It was amazing. I never thought I had the opportunity to face the Undertaker. And now to say that I was the I was last match… it’s pretty unbelievable. And it was a great opportunity for me and I am honored to be his last match.
How picking a Boneyard Match was a bad idea:
I don’t know that I picked the right match to be against The Undertaker. That was kind of his match. I would change that, it will not be here boneyard match. I would love to face him again but it will not be a boneyard match. I think I can hold my own butmaybe I didn’t know what I was stepping into a boneyard match.
Thinks Matt Riddle and Keith Lee have huge potential:
Matt Riddle is definitely got… that is coming up. Riddle as we call him now. He’s definitely a talent that you need to watch in the future. He’s gonna be a huge star. Keith Lee is another one of those guys who’s just super powerful and can do things that a big man shouldn’t be able to do. Number three, that’s a tough one. who was the number three guy? it makes me wonder if it’s a guy that could be at NXT or is not yet blossomed yet and shown his true potential. I’m not sure whot that is. so the number three, we’re gonna give a question mark.