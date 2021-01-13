WWE superstar AJ Styles was the latest guest on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a variety of topics in build-up to the company’s Royal Rumble pay per view. One subject was Styles long-time rival Shinsuke Nakamura, and his impressive performance in last Friday’s Gauntlet matchup, which was eventually won by Adam Pearce thanks to interference from Universal champion Roman Reigns and his lackey Jey Uso.

When asked about Nakamura’s potential, the Phenomenal One states that the King of Strong Style is more than capable of defeating Reigns and carrying the torch as Universal champion.

He is more than capable of doing what needs to be done to be the Universal Champion. I know him, I know him well. The guy can get after it and there is no doubt that this guy is legit. He is not just some guy from Japan. He is more than just that– he’s Shinsuke Nakamura. He’s unbelievable and he’s been unbelievable wherever he’s been. So, like I said, he is more than capable of being the WWE Universal Champion.

Check out his full comments on the Bump below. (H/T and transcribed by Ringside News)