WWE superstar and current Raw tag champion AJ Styles recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how well his partner Omos performed at WrestleMania 37. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the people he learned from and how he’s able to pass that knowledge off to Omos:

It’s a job most of us should have after 20 years of being in the business. Just help the younger talent, just like the older talent has helped me. We can go back to Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, John Cena. I know it’s crazy for me to say John Cena, but I learned so much from that guy. It’s only right that I pass down the knowledge I’ve had to Omos, who can and will be a huge superstar in the WWE. I have experience all over the world. The experience I’ve had in the Independents, Japan, and the States, it’s a little different than the WWE experience. I can’t imagine guys like Kurt Angle who started in the WWE and learned so quickly to be the best I’ve ever seen. That’s the good thing about Omos. He’s starting in the WWE. It’s not just a bodyslam. You have to know where the cameras are. Little things like that, that I had to learn on the fly because I hadn’t experienced it before. There’s always a lot to learn and you never stop learning. Even though I’m trying to pass knowledge down, I’m still getting it every time I step in the ring.

How good Omos did at WrestleMania 37:

I was worried about him. It’s about the little things that make you look like a superstar. He did great. When he was making the comeback, I was feeling it. He did well and continues to do well. They were chanting for him and wanted to see what he was going to do. I knew that when I made the tag, there was going to be a rumble coming.

