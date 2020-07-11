AJ Styles to Defend WWE Intercontinental Title on Next Week’s SmackDown

AJ Styles is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Title during next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

It was announced during tonight’s show that Matt Riddle will be challenging AJ next week for the title. This comes after Riddle recently won his blue brand in-ring debut over AJ in a non-title match.

This will be Styles’ second title defense since winning the title on June 12. He retained over Drew Gulak last week.

As we’ve noted, Riddle vs. Styles with the title on the line has also been rumored for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in late August.

Stay tuned for updates on next week’s SmackDown.

