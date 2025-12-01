AJ Styles is already thinking ahead to life after wrestling, and according to The Phenomenal One, his trademark long hair will not be making the trip with him.

Styles spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes and made it clear that a major personal rebrand is coming the moment he calls it a career. After nearly a decade of the long-haired look that defined his WWE run since debuting in January 2016, Styles says the retirement version of AJ will look very different.

“When retirement does finally come, that will be the first thing that goes is probably the hair,” Styles admitted.

He didn’t stop there. Styles said fans shouldn’t expect a simple trim or a throwback to one of his older looks—he’s planning to go all the way. “I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about a full shave. Just go, completely gone, all of it,” he said.

There is, however, one person who may speed up the haircut timeline whether he retires or not: his wife, Wendy Jones. Styles joked that she’s reached her limit with his current flow. “According to my wife, it’s gonna be cut soon, like it’s getting way too long, and she doesn’t like it,” he revealed. “So she’s like, repeatedly telling me, I’m gonna have to cut a couple inches off. Not cut it all off now.”

During the conversation, Styles also broke down the different “hair eras” of his career that have taken on lives of their own online. From the early 2000s TNA days—the infamous “Emo AJ Styles”—to the medium-length WWE debut look fans lovingly dubbed “Soccer Mom AJ Styles,” the former world champion laughed at how each hairstyle has become its own meme. His current presentation? “His hair is too long AJ Styles.”

Even with the full-shave plan on the table, Styles admitted there’s one thing giving him pause: the awkward regrowth phase. “The thing is, if I want to grow out my hair after doing that, it’s going to look really silly,” he noted. “There’s always that point.”

McIntosh jokingly tossed out another possible post-retirement nickname, “Skin head AJ Styles”, which Styles quickly corrected with a laugh: “Just a shaved head, not a skin head. We’ll see.”