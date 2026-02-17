WWE is paying homage to “The Phenomenal One” next week.

During the February 16 episode of WWE Raw in Memphis, TN., it was announced that a special AJ Styles Tribute will take place on next Monday night’s show.

In addition to the AJ Styles Tribute, the February 23 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which serves as the WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago “go-home show” for the red brand, are another pair of Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches.

For the women, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane will take place, while on the men’s side of things, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. OG El Grande Americano is scheduled.

WWE Raw takes place next Monday night, February 23, 2026, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., and airs at 8/7c via Netflix.

