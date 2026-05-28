AJ Styles remains busy in his WWE retirement life.

As noted, “The Phenomenal” WWE Hall of Fame legend has taken on a second life as a scout for talent for WWE, and this week, multiple photos and details have dropped regarding Styles turning up at a couple of well known training schools.

The Fight the World Wrestling Academy wrote the following on Instagram about Styles’ visit:

Most people never even get CLOSE to a ring…

our students are learning directly from people who’ve main-evented WrestleMania, traveled the world, and actually lived this business.

Thank you to The Phenomenal One AJ Styles for a great class! See you again soon. If you’ve ever thought about trying pro wrestling, managing, promos, character work, content creation, or just becoming part of something bigger than sitting at home scrolling your life away… This is your sign. Stop waiting.

Stop fantasy-booking your future.

Come do it for real. 📍FTW World Wrestling Academy – Pinellas park

🔥 Beginner friendly

🔥 All body types & experience levels welcome

🔥 TV-level training environment

🔥 Learn from active professionals Train hard.

Build confidence.

Fight the world.

Also chiming in on social media was Natalya, who wrote and shared photos of Styles’ visit to her own Dungeon training facility.

She wrote this on X:

I had the most PHENOMENAL birthday today sweating with my Dungeon family alongside

@AJStylesOrg

. AJ gave us all the answers to the test… and then some. He didn’t just talk, he got in there, wrestled, pushed us, and shared his knowledge with everyone in the room. He’s truly one of the greatest wrestlers of our generation, and honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Learning. Growing. Being challenged. Feeling inspired all over again to keep chasing my wildest dreams and to never stop striving for greatness.