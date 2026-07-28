AJ Styles wants prospective WWE recruits to remain authentic during the company’s upcoming SummerSlam weekend tryouts.

Speaking with Tony Giles on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles encouraged wrestlers who are not selected to continue pursuing other opportunities rather than treating WWE’s decision as the end of their careers.

“That’s a reality. That is a reality of what could happen. But like you and I have talked about so much, what a great time to be a wrestling fan because there’s so much of it going on and so many opportunities to go and do this for a living. “TNA, AEW, you name it, Japan, there are other places that we’re able to go and do this. It’s not over. You’re still young. There are still opportunities.”

Styles pointed to his own experience after WWE purchased WCW in 2001. WWE did not acquire his contract, leading Styles back to the independent wrestling scene before he joined TNA the following year.

“Don’t freaking let it break you because they didn’t pick AJ Styles up either. When WCW got bought out by WWE, they did not pick up my contract. “I went back to the indies, and then a couple months later, I guess that June, TNA started up. June of 2002, I was able to get a job there and was there for 11 years. Then we know the rest of the story. “It’s not over. Everything happens exactly the way it’s supposed to. I promise you that.”

Styles said the wrestlers he recommended should showcase the qualities that originally made them stand out instead of attempting to imitate what they believe WWE wants.

“Here’s what I’ve told some of my guys: I didn’t want you because I thought you could be something that WWE wants you to be. I selected you because I like you, the character. “Be you when you do this tryout. Don’t be what you think WWE wants you to be.”

Styles learned that lesson himself after joining WWE in 2016. He admitted that attempting to become his idea of a WWE performer nearly damaged his opportunity with the company.

“It almost cost me my job. When I got picked up by WWE as older AJ Styles, I tried to give them what I thought they wanted. “I should have just been AJ Styles from the get-go. So, yeah, be you. You’re unique. That’s why we’ve got our eyes on you, because you’re unique and you’re different.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.