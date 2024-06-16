AJ Styles is headed to “The Land of the Rising Sun.”
“The Phenomenal” one made a surprise appearance at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Fresh off his loss in the “I Quit” match for the WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland hours earlier, Styles appeared in a special video message that aired at the 6/16 NOAH show.
Styles announced in the video message that he will be working the Pro Wrestling NOAH event at Budokan Hall on July 13, as he will square off against Naomichi Marfuji.
It was announced last week that a “major announcement” in collaboration with WWE would be taking place Sunday. This was it.
【驚愕発表】丸藤vsAJスタイルズ決定
世界最大プロレス団体 #WWE の
トップを走り続けるスーパースター#AJスタイルズ からメッセージ⚡️
「最高な試合にしよう」
7.13(日) NOAH日本武道館大会で
日本のレジェンド #丸藤正道 と戦う#noah_ghc #アベマでNOAH#アベマでWWE #DESTINATION2024
— ABEMAプロレス (@Abema_wrestling) June 16, 2024
#BREAKING A MAJOR announcement from NOAH & WWE！
A special match between "The Genius of the Ark" @noah_marufuji_ & "THE PHENOMENAL ONE" AJ Styles is urgently scheduled!!
How to order #ABEMA presents #DESTINATION2024 in the below tweet@WWE pic.twitter.com/Jcrg0sWfuM
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 16, 2024