AJ Styles is headed to “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

“The Phenomenal” one made a surprise appearance at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Fresh off his loss in the “I Quit” match for the WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland hours earlier, Styles appeared in a special video message that aired at the 6/16 NOAH show.

Styles announced in the video message that he will be working the Pro Wrestling NOAH event at Budokan Hall on July 13, as he will square off against Naomichi Marfuji.

It was announced last week that a “major announcement” in collaboration with WWE would be taking place Sunday. This was it.