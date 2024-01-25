AJ Styles hopes to clash with John Cena one more time.

The Phenomenal One spoke about the former 16-time world champion during a recent interview with Brad Gilmore on The Collection. Style, who acknowledges that Cena has mentioned he wants to retire soon, says that the two shared a great chemistry and that each time in the ring was special for him.

I think there’s a lot of us that would like to mix it up with (John) Cena one last time and I’m definitely one of those guys. We had some chemistry that I can’t explain. Maybe it’s opposites attract I guess you’d say and me and John are definitely that kind of dance partners where, you know, it always fun getting in the ring with him, it was always big, it was always special and it was always great so I look forward to, hopefully, before he retires, jumping in the ring with him one more time.

Styles and Cena famously wrestled multiple times in 2016 and 2017, including an epic encounter at SummerSlam 2016 and an even greater world title match at Royal Rumble 2017. Check out Styles’ full interview below.

