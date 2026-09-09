AJ Styles wants wrestlers to give audiences something they associate specifically with them. Discussing match construction on The AJ Styles Show, he encouraged performers to develop their own ways of reaching familiar moments.

Styles said wrestlers should pay attention to what happens earlier on the card and make adjustments when a similar sequence has already appeared. He also argued that copying recognizable offense can leave the audience thinking about the wrestler who originally made it memorable.

His advice was to develop something that belongs to the person performing it, so that “they think of you when you do the move.”

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