AJ Styles believes experienced wrestlers still have something to learn when they begin working for WWE’s cameras. On The AJ Styles Show, he defended the emphasis on positioning matches for the television audience.

Styles explained that experience elsewhere does not automatically teach a performer all of WWE’s production habits. Although many people in the building may be seated away from the hard-camera side, the audience watching from home also needs to see the action clearly.

He acknowledged that the approach was associated with the Vince McMahon era, but maintained that “it’s the right way.”

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