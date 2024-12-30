AJ Francis has reintroduced himself.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the former Top Dolla in WWE announced that he’ll have “something new to do” come the new year.

In the video, which you can see below, Francis said,

“Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is AJ Francis. And yes, I’m wearing a Bobby Boucher Bourbon Bowl jersey. And yes, that does make me better than you. I just touched down on a first class flight in Houston, Texas, one of my favorite cities in the world. And I realized there’s been a lot of discourse over the last 72 hours about what I’m gonna do. Am I gonna stay in TNA and remain the First Class CEO, TN-AJ Francis? Am I gonna go over to AEW and turn it into AJ-EW? Am I gonna go back to NXT and face Oba Femi, or am I gonna go back to the main roster on Smackdown and get the run that I so definitely deserve?”

He continued, “Well, I’m here to tell you, the cat’s out of the bag. See, the very next thing that I’m gonna do is tonight at Reality of Wrestling, I’m gonna punch Ryan Davidson in his mouth. And I’m gonna do it so hard, it’s gonna knock that mouthpiece right out of his mouth. See, it’s a good thing that you wear a mouth piece. And it’s funny, because in this business I am a mouthpiece. So after I punch your mouthpiece out of your mouth, I’m gonna find me a Houston mouthpiece. And then I’m gonna fly in one of those [pointing up where a plane is heard], head back to Orlando, host the Citrus Bowl for Cheez-It on the 31st, New Year’s Eve. And on New Year’s Day it’ll be a new year, and we’ll be outside. And I’ll definitely have something new to do.”