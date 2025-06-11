AAA has added several new matches to the lineup for TripleMania Regia. El Hijo del Vikingo is set to defend the AAA Mega Championship in a highly anticipated rematch against Alberto El Patron on June 15. In addition, Moose will put the TNA X-Division Championship on the line in a four-way bout against Joe Hendry, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and El Mesías.

You can check out the updated lineup for AAA TripleMania Regia below:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alberto El Patrón

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Mesías

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Lady Flammer vs. Dalys vs. Lady Shani

* AAA World Tag Team Championships Match: Sansón & Forastero vs. Los Garza vs. The Nemeth Brothers vs. Psycho Clown & Pagano

* Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & El Fiscal vs. Tokyo Bad Boys

* La Parka, Octagón Jr. & Laredo Kid vs. Los Vipers

During a recent appearance on Maven’s YouTube channel, Mick Foley discussed the impact of guitar shots in professional wrestling, specifically reflecting on his experiences with various iconic props, including Jeff Jarrett’s guitar.

Foley noted that a guitar shot from Jarrett felt good because it drew the desired audience reaction. He said,

“You know, you want to hear that crunch, and it’s like with the bottle you want to hear [shattering] right? You don’t want to hear [plunk]. So when I took it from Jeff, I mean, I was injured because a shard had caught me in the nose, so there was a little bit of bleeding. When Jeff hit it, it was a great feeling, because you’re getting the reaction. You’re like, All right, good reaction. This hurts, but it’s not a brain-rattling, star-seeing type of thing.”

AJ “Top Dolla” Francis made his return to WWE NXT on Tuesday night, accompanied by KC Navarro. The two are set to join forces with Trick Williams in a match scheduled for June 10.

Backstage, Francis and Navarro confronted Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, but the tension escalated when TNA star Elijah interrupted, furious that First Class cost him a shot at the TNA World Championship.

Following the heated exchange, a six-man tag match was announced for the June 17 episode of NXT: Elijah will team with Briggs and Inamura to take on First Class and Trick Williams.

Shawn Michaels was seen getting friendly with Mr. Iguana’s plush companion, La Yezca, backstage during this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

After taking part in WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Psycho Clown, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana made a special appearance on this week’s show.

Oba Femi was attacked by Jasper Troy before their title match on WWE NXT, where Troy chokeslammed the NXT Champion into a car windshield.

Despite the attack raising doubts about Femi’s ability to compete, he faced Troy in the main event and won after pinning him following two Falls From Grace.

Femi’s reign as NXT World Champion now stands at 155 days, having won the title from Trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 7.

Shotzi Blackheart recently opened up about her WWE release and her future plans during an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” While she expressed a strong desire to return to WWE someday, she also revealed she’s open to opportunities with AEW and TNA Wrestling. Blackheart discussed the circumstances of her departure and shared her excitement about exploring what comes next in her wrestling career.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if she was told why her contract wasn’t being renewed: “No and unfortunately, that’s just how it is. I probably will never know why they released me but, WWE doesn’t owe me anything. That’s showbiz, right? They just didn’t think that I was money and that’s okay. I can take that.”

On if she’s looking to land full-time in a wrestling company: “Well, yeah, yeah. I love TNA, I love AEW… AEW [is my preference]. I mean, for so many reasons. I love their freedom, I have a lot of friends there who are doing really awesome things. I’ve heard many stories of how Tony [Khan] treats talent [so well]. So, yeah, I do love that he really cares for his talent. That is super important to me… and hot girls get to make out with each other so like that’s cool too [laughs].”

On who she would want to face in AEW: “First thing that comes to mind, Athena. I think that she’s so awesome. I honestly think that she’s the best women’s wrestler in the world. I am such a huge fan of her. Not even because we tagged together and I had so much (fun) with her as a tag team. But I just think she’s amazing, and I’ve never gotten to wrestle her before so, I would love that. But also, you know, Mercedes Moné… Toni Storm, absolutely. Just to hear the promos that she would cut on me. She is killing it. She is killing it. But I wouldn’t want to go to AEW just because I was signed to WWE and I expect them to sign me. I wanna earn my spot. That’s why I wanna just kill it on the indies and if they really love what I’m doing for the rest of the year, I’m game.”

On a possible WWE return: “I mean, I would love to be back at WWE. I loved working there. I didn’t love not working there, you know what I’m saying? It was only when I wasn’t being used that I was unhappy but, any time I was being used, good time. Loved the locker room, loved everyone I was working for. So, yeah, that’s just it. I just don’t wanna go back and not work.”