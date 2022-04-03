WWE referee Aja Smith (real name Daphanie LaShaunn) took to Twitter following last night’s WrestleMania 38 to celebrate her historic triumph of being the first black female ref to officiate a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Smith writes, “First Wrestlemania✅ First Black female to officiate on Wrestlemania✅✅✅✅✅✅ Right after my match I cried, called my family, and then gave myself the biggest pat on the back. I worked for every ounce of this. Keep grinding. It’ll pay off! And that’s on Daphanie LaShaunn.”

Later she adds that she will be getting married soon, something she also didn’t expect would happen. Her full tweet reads, “I’m really reffing my first mania. I’m really getting married. Two things I never expected. Been sitting here in silence just reflecting. It’s been a roller coaster these last few years. I was just trying to stay afloat and now I’m riding the waves bby. God is good all the time.”

Smith was the official in the Mysterios vs. The Miz & Logan Paul tag team match, a bout the heels ended up winning. See her tweets below.

