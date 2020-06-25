AJPW Adds More Shows To Their Lineup With Summer Action Series Announcement

All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter a new lineup of shows called the “Summer Action series,” which will begin this July. Check out the full details below.

Monday, July 13: Shin-Kiba 1st Ring

Saturday, July 18: Chiba 2AW Square

Thursday July 23: Niigata Bandaijima Multipurpose Plaza Okama

Saturday, July 25: Korakuen Hall

AJPW had suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, including delaying their annual Champion Carnival tournament, which was to feature MLW superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr.