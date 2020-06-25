 AJPW Adds More Shows To Their Lineup With Summer Action Series Announcement

AJPW Adds More Shows To Their Lineup With Summer Action Series Announcement

One comment

All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter a new lineup of shows called the “Summer Action series,” which will begin this July. Check out the full details below.

Monday, July 13: Shin-Kiba 1st Ring
Saturday, July 18: Chiba 2AW Square
Thursday July 23: Niigata Bandaijima Multipurpose Plaza Okama
Saturday, July 25: Korakuen Hall

AJPW had suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, including delaying their annual Champion Carnival tournament, which was to feature MLW superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy