All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that they are bringing back their Champion Carnival, an annual tournament that was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The event will begin on April 9th and runs until May 3rd in Nagoya, Korakuen, Chiba, Osaka, Niigata, Shinkiba, and Hodogaya.

Details are below.

4/9 (Friday) Osaka

4/10 (Sat) Nagoya

4/11 (Sun) Niigata

4/17 (Sat) Shinkiba

4/18 (Sun) Chiba

4/24 (Sat) Shinkiba

4/25 (Sun) Korakuen

4/28 (Wed) Hodogaya

4/29 (Thursday) Korakuen

5/3 (Monday) Korakuen