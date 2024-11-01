The quarterfinals are now set for the ongoing WWE Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament.

The November 1, 2024 episode of WWE Speed on X saw Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy defeat WWE NXT Superstar Riley Osborne to earn the final available spot in the quarterfinals.

With the victory, Tozawa moves on to face Dragon Lee in one of the quarterfinal bouts, with Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus scheduled in the other quarterfinal match.

WWE Speed on X will return next Wednesday, November 6, 2024, with the Breakker vs. Sheamus quarterfinal bout.

The winner of the ongoing WWE Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament will earn a shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade.