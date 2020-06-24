Akira Tozawa on His WWE 24/7 Title Win

The WWE Japan Twitter account posted this backstage clip of new WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa and his ninjas following the title win over R-Truth during Monday’s RAW.

He said, “From today this is my baby!”

Tozawa, now a two-time 24/7 Champion, also tweeted on the win and wrote, “I made it!!!!!!”

