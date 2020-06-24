Akira Tozawa on His WWE 24/7 Title Win

The WWE Japan Twitter account posted this backstage clip of new WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa and his ninjas following the title win over R-Truth during Monday’s RAW.
He said, “From today this is my baby!”
Tozawa, now a two-time 24/7 Champion, also tweeted on the win and wrote, “I made it!!!!!!”
【 #ロウ 結果】新24/7チャンピオン、戸澤陽‼️㊗️🎉@TozawaAkira#WWE #WWERaw #wwe_jp pic.twitter.com/WlZC3h3JFb
— WWE Japan (@WWEJapan) June 23, 2020
I made it!!!!!!#WWERAW #忍者 pic.twitter.com/tUsvTjkB98
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) June 23, 2020
