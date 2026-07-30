Al Snow criticized wrestlers who welcome praise from Dave Meltzer and wrestling fans but object when those same voices criticize them.

Speaking on The Brand podcast with Jeff Lane, Snow argued that insecurity and the need for external validation have created a double standard throughout the wrestling industry.

Snow described how wrestlers react when Meltzer gives them favorable coverage or match ratings.

We have no problem, because of the narcissistic and neurotic nature, insecurity and need for external validation that we all suffer from within this business. We’re all fine and dandy when, “I got a five-star.” You sit there and applaud Dave Meltzer when he is patting you on the back. “Oh, he’s so smart.”

Snow said wrestlers also embrace fan opinions when they are told they deserve a championship or a better push.

When the fans come to you and they go, “Oh yeah, man, this is BS. You should be the champion. You’re better than that. They’re missing the boat with you,” and you’re walking around the locker room going, “Yeah, I’m good. I don’t know why they don’t use me better.” All based off a fan’s opinion.

Snow reminded wrestlers that the audience pays to see them perform, not the other way around.

Keep in mind, that fan bought a ticket or tuned in to see you do your job, not the other way around.

Snow stressed that his criticism did not diminish his appreciation for wrestling fans.

The fans, I love them. I mean, thank God, because otherwise I would not have a job. I cannot tell you the number of times I have repeated that to people that come up to me and go, “Oh, I’m a fan of wrestling,” or, “I’m a fan of you.” I go, “Thank God, because if you weren’t, I’d never have had a job.” I appreciate them more than any of them could imagine. I’m so grateful and thankful.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.