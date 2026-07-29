Al Snow claims Paul Heyman used multiple email accounts to send messages to wrestling newsletters praising his own work.

Speaking on The Brand podcast with Jeff Lane, Snow made the allegation while comparing Heyman with Vince Russo. His comments presented a different view of Heyman than Justin Credible’s recent praise of the former ECW promoter.

Snow said Russo did not promote himself in the same way he alleges Heyman did.

Yeah, I agree. I agree 100% with him. You know what is the difference between Vince and Paul Heyman? One of them is that I don’t think, Vince, you had multiple email accounts where you were emailing from different places to newsletters saying that you were a genius. You weren’t propagandizing. That’s really what it comes down to.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.