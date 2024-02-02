During a recent appearance on “Developmentally Speaking,” former WWE star Al Snow discussed why he was picked to be a trainer on WWE Tough Enough, a reality series.

Snow revealed that he opened a wrestling training school a few years before joining WWE. This is why he thinks he was picked for the show.

“I think that was why JR had [spoken] to Kevin Dunn, and they came and approached me about the opportunity with ‘Tough Enough,'” Snow continued. “I enjoyed it at the time, but [training] was never a definitive goal or direction. It wasn’t until I started getting a little older that I [realized] the one definitive legacy I would leave behind in the wrestling business is all the people that I trained.”

