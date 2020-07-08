Al Snow On Which NXT Talent He Believes Is Underappreciated

During his appearance on WINCLY, Al Snow revealed that he considers to Robert Stone to be undervalued. Here’s what he had to say:
I couldn’t be happier for him. I think Robbie really – and I’m not going to say this to him – but Robbie is a really talented guy. He knows how to work; he gets it. He is a worker. Robbie is very underrated and I think he’s underappreciated as a worker in the wrestling business. He listens. He goes and he talks to older guys and doesn’t shut them down. He actually listens to the advice and he’s not out there just trying to be the next hot thing or get that that critical acclaim or that pat on the back. He’s trying to make himself into an attraction. Another guy like that too is Spud – Drake Maverick. Same guy, same thing – smart and he gets it. Look at what he did – he legitimately was getting released. Then he went and spun it into an angle where he ended up getting himself hired back. He’s made himself even more of an attraction now and more valuable when he does get released because he’s done that.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: WINCLY.
- AEW Star Billy Gunn Sends Cease & Desist Letter to Indie Wrestler
- WWE Reveals How to Win the “Eye For An Eye” Match at Extreme Rules
- Kairi Sane Staying with WWE?
- Chris Jericho Reacts to WWE’s “Eye For An Eye” Match Announcement
- Roman Reigns: “I Might Be The Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor Of All Time”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury