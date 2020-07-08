Al Snow On Which NXT Talent He Believes Is Underappreciated

During his appearance on WINCLY, Al Snow revealed that he considers to Robert Stone to be undervalued. Here’s what he had to say:

I couldn’t be happier for him. I think Robbie really – and I’m not going to say this to him – but Robbie is a really talented guy. He knows how to work; he gets it. He is a worker. Robbie is very underrated and I think he’s underappreciated as a worker in the wrestling business. He listens. He goes and he talks to older guys and doesn’t shut them down. He actually listens to the advice and he’s not out there just trying to be the next hot thing or get that that critical acclaim or that pat on the back. He’s trying to make himself into an attraction. Another guy like that too is Spud – Drake Maverick. Same guy, same thing – smart and he gets it. Look at what he did – he legitimately was getting released. Then he went and spun it into an angle where he ended up getting himself hired back. He’s made himself even more of an attraction now and more valuable when he does get released because he’s done that.

