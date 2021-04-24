During an appearance on WINCLY, Al Snow spoke about what it was like to have Mick Foley join the JOB Squad. Here’s what he had to say:

If they had taken it like they were starting to take it… that direction where we were a group of rebels fighting against the cause, and Mick was part of it too. It was kind of like the island of misfit toys type of thing. I think it would have worked. It would have resonated, but then I think they saw the potential for it because we had that one run-in with Mick in the ring. They shifted the idea over to DX of somebody rebelling against the standard, against the establishment type of thing.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.