Former WWE star Al Snow recently. did an interview with Inside The Ropes’ Gary Cassidy.

During it, he recalled teaming with Steve Blackman. The tag team made a controversial pitch that got nixed by Vince McMahon.

“At the time, most people don’t know, but there was an idea that was pitched because it had begun, initially, which was where I was teaming with other tag teams like six man matches, and then I would turn on my own tag team partners.

“We were going to do this with, like, Crash Holly and Bob Holly and some of others. Then they were finally all going to come out one time and literally beat the s*** out of me in the ring and for revenge.”

“I was going to disappear off TV for a couple of weeks and then I was going to return… while Bob and Crash were in the ring and an air raid siren would go off and then I would just point an out from underneath the ring would come like 20 or 25 little people all dressed alike, and they were going to be known as The Swarm.

“They were going to attack Bob and Crash, and beat the crap out of them, and then I would occasionally show up, point. “Here they come.” You know, The Swarm would hit and I’d terrorise people with The Swarm.”