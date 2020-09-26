Former WWE star and Ohio Valley Wrestling owner Al Snow recently spoke with WDRB and revealed that OVW was very closes towards moving their operations to Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He later mentions that their new streaming deals put them in nearly 222 countries across the world, including the Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, and Guam. Highlights are below.

How their were offers made for them to relocate:

There were offers made, to a degree, in Florida for us to move both the trade school and the events to Florida permanently. It was tempting.

On expanding their programming through international parnters: