Al Snow recently weighed in on reports that Vince McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan have been sanctioned in an upcoming shareholder trial related to WWE’s sale to Endeavor.

During the discussion, Snow reacted to allegations that messages connected to the sale were deleted through the Signal messaging app.

“They were clearly trying to hide something.”

Snow acknowledged that he wasn’t necessarily accusing anyone of wrongdoing, but said it would be difficult to ignore the circumstances surrounding the deleted messages.

“Obviously. I mean, whenever you deal on this level, even when you sell a car, you’re never going to be completely disclosing everything.”

“It just is what it is. That’s the nature of the way it works.”

The lawsuit centers on claims that McMahon steered WWE toward a deal with Endeavor rather than pursuing other potential buyers. Snow questioned whether the plaintiffs would ultimately be able to prove a better offer actually existed.

“Unless they can prove that there was another offer, like written offer that said, ‘Oh, instead of 9 billion, we’ll offer you 12,’ and Vince went, you know, ‘No, I’m going to give this to Ari Emanuel because he promised me that I’d have a job afterwards.'”

Snow admitted he remains uncertain about how the case will ultimately play out.

“I don’t know how this is going to go.”

Meanwhile, co-host Jeff Lane noted that the court will now operate under the assumption that several claims made by plaintiffs are true unless McMahon, Khan, and the other defendants can prove otherwise due to the deleted messages.

Snow also expressed interest in seeing how the legal battle unfolds once testimony begins.

“It’ll be interesting to follow it and see how this plays out.”

“I’ve never heard, you know, man, that’s going to be interesting.”

He concluded by noting that the outcome could have implications beyond the wrestling industry.

“I really will be curious as to, you know, because really at the end of the day, that’s in a court of law.”

“This could very easily create a precedent going forward in these kind of cases.”

The trial is expected to feature testimony from several notable figures, including Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Ari Emanuel, and Mark Shapiro.

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