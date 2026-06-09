Former WWE star Al Snow believes WWE altered its plans for WrestleMania after fan reaction to the proposed Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock storyline.

The discussion stemmed from recent comments by WWE President Nick Khan, who claimed the plan was always for Cody Rhodes to finish his story against Roman Reigns. Snow disagreed with that assessment.

“I think The Rock had been telling that story. I think he’s being honest.”

Snow said he believes WWE changed directions after the original plans were put in motion.

“I think The Rock’s being honest and I think, you know, things got changed, you know, and and uh went a different direction.”

He then suggested Khan was simply defending WWE’s public position.

“I think, you know, Nick’s towing the company line.”

Later in the conversation, Snow questioned why the issue was being discussed publicly in the first place.

“Who cares? Seriously, how many years has it been since then?”

“Why are you sharing this with the general public?”

“It’s none of your business what those decisions are and why they were made.”

“At the end of the day, you don’t need to know.”

“Quite honestly, if you didn’t know, you’d actually enjoy wrestling a lot more. You’d just be a fan again.”

Near the end of the discussion, Snow pointed to Cody Rhodes’ storyline at the time as evidence that plans had changed.

“When you go back and look at it, there was a clear change there.”

“There’s no question.”

“Anybody that knows anything about booking, there was a clear change.”

The debate began after Nick Khan recently stated that WWE never changed its plans for WrestleMania and that Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns was always the intended outcome, while The Rock previously claimed he personally suggested pivoting away from a singles match with Reigns.

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