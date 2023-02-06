Al Snow is a longtime veteran of the wrestling business, and how he’s sharing some of his knowledge and wisdom with AEW President, Tony Khan.

The former WWE star and current OVW President spoke about AEW during a Q&A on AdFree Shows, where he explained why the large roster is actually hurting the promotion’s chance to really hone in on some stars, something he suggests they really focus their time on. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks Tony Khan has signed too many people to the roster:

You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around.

Says that Khan should keep the depth of his roster but sharpen the spotlight to bigger stars:

When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product. The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets. Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.

Full interview can be found below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/nNgaOS6Gkuc?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)