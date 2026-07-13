Al Snow says Stephanie McMahon had the experience and ability to run WWE, but questioned why anyone would want to take on that level of pressure.

Speaking on The Brand podcast with Jeff Lane, Snow was asked whether Stephanie was viewed as the natural successor to Vince McMahon inside WWE.

I don’t know if she wanted that. And I don’t know if anybody in their right mind would want it.

Snow said running WWE comes with enormous pressure and responsibility.

Think of the pressure and the stress. You’ve got to, there’s got to be psychologically something going on for you to want to do that.

Snow said some people want to be in charge, but said the reality is different from the perception.

Some people want to be king. Some people want to be queen. It’s not what everybody thinks it is. There are definitely rank has its privileges, but it also has a lot of responsibility.

Snow said he could absolutely see Stephanie in that role from a skills standpoint.

Could you see her as that? Absolutely. Certainly, I think she’s got really a grasp and an understanding and a way to communicate and manage people.

Snow said Stephanie had the experience necessary because of how she came up through WWE.

She has all the skills. She’s got all the experience from the ground up in the company.

Snow said people forget that Vince McMahon had Stephanie and Shane McMahon work throughout the company.

That’s something a lot of people have forgotten. Vince had Stephanie and Shane working every job in that company, like every job.

Snow said that included learning different parts of the business beyond being on television.

Working at the warehouse, stocking boxes, setting up rings, riding with referees. Both of them would be more than adept at being able to manage and operate a behemoth like WWE.

Snow said he would not have been surprised if either Stephanie or Shane could have handled running WWE.

I think that would be no surprise. It’s just why would you want to?

Snow said he could understand the desire to carry on Vince McMahon’s legacy, but said both Stephanie and Shane have lives outside the company.

I could see why they would want it because of carrying on their father’s legacy and the business that raised them. Same time, Stephanie’s got Triple H, her husband, got kids. Shane’s got his wife, who’s a wonderful person, and got kids of their own.

Snow said neither Stephanie nor Shane would need to take on that burden financially.

You have a life and financially it’s not like you’re dependent anymore at this point. I’m sure they probably are doing okay.

Snow described running WWE as an all-consuming job.

Why in the world are you going to take on this 24-hour a day, seven-day a week giant octopus that you’ve got to wrestle with every day, all day, throughout the day, 365 days a year to keep it going?

Earlier in the conversation, Snow also discussed Vince McMahon’s understanding of the wrestling business and why he believes WWE’s sale to an outside corporate interest brought risk.

Say what you want about Vince personally or whether you like or dislike. One thing you got to do is you have to respect him in his business acumen and his understanding of the wrestling business.

Snow said wrestling is different from other businesses because of the way long-term payoffs are built.

This business, because it’s an art of physical storytelling. There’s a lot of stuff that’s done by feel. There’s a lot of stuff that’s done by gut instinct.

Snow said wrestling does not always fit a normal corporate model.

Everything is a build. Everything is always you’re always doing things for six months from now. You’re always doing things for the big payoff.

Snow said that kind of business model can be difficult for outsiders to understand.

That’s a weird way to operate. That’s a weird way to operate anything, let alone a major business.

Snow said Vince also brought personal relationships and connections to WWE that were built over decades.

The wrestling business, the entertainment business in general is a very relationship-driven business. Those all went away with Vince.

Snow said TKO may have its own relationships, but not the same kind Vince McMahon personally built over decades.

I’m sure TKO has got its own relationships and things with different people, but not to the degree that Vince has built himself, not the corporation, himself over decades.

Snow said Stephanie would have understood how much WWE could change under outside ownership.

Stephanie, she’s aware of that and knows that intrinsically it could change by selling the company to an outside interest.

Snow said those changes could have long-term consequences for WWE.

Everyone’s now complaining it has, and it could lead to potentially the downfall of WWE, which WWE has been really, has been the business in this business since the 80s now.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.