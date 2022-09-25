The legendary Al Snow recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston about his days in the Attitude Era, and how he used to get into legitimate arguments with his most famous prop, Head. Snow states that if he were involved in today’s post-show media scrums he would constantly speak with Head and act insane. Highlights are below.

Says he would act insane if he did media scrums back in the Attitude Era, especially with his prop mannequin piece, Head:

“I would do it as if I were completely and legitimately insane. People don’t realize, during that time, I carried the head everywhere. When I went out to eat after shows, I took it into diners, into restaurants, it sat across the table, I’d order dinner. We’d argue and fight.”

Recalls getting into fights with Head at restaurants, fights that would make the staff and other customers uncomfortable:

Waitresses would come up, ‘Sir, you’re making the other customers uncomfortable, they’re leaving.’ ‘Well they’re making us uncomfortable, how are we going to eat our food? They [Head] has an upset stomach, I’ve paid for their dinner, box it up please, we’re gonna go.’ Then I’d take the second meal back and eat it in the hotel later.”

