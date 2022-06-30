Alan “5” Angels took to Twitter today to issue a statement on his AEW contract expiring.

As noted before, ater speculation on Angels’ AEW future following a tweet he made earlier this week, he confirmed in an interview on Wednesday that his AEW contract was expiring today, and that he will officially be a free agent tomorrow, July 1. Angels also confirmed that AEW chose not to re-sign him, but they did offer him a per-night deal, which he turned down. You can click here for his interview comments on what led to the AEW contract expiring, his future and more.

In an update, Angels wrote the following statement on Twitter today:

“As of June 30th my AEW contract has expired. I am nothing but grateful for the two years I spent there. I love AEW. It was/is the best place ever to work. I got to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world on a weekly basis, as well as travel to some of the most amazing cities and meet some of the best fans in the world. There are no hard feelings between myself and AEW or Tony Khan. I had a great time in AEW and would have loved to have stayed, but I am extremely excited for my future in pro wrestling. I am 24 and I look at this as my wrestling career just beginning. Now I get to show everyone how good I really am. I’m going to grind harder than I ever have before. I’m going to make as many towns as I can, meet as many fans as I can and wrestle as much as I can until I am considered one of the best going today. Thank you all for all the support and kind words and I hope you all will continue to follow my journey. A’s in the chat!”

Angels is currently taking bookings via [email protected]

After working a few years for southern indie promotions, Angels was signed by AEW in April 2020. He was squashed by Lance Archer in his debut on the April 8 Dynamite, but joined The Dark Order later that summer. Angels last wrestled for AEW at the June 11 Dark tapings, coming up short against Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match. He lost to QT Marshall on the June 14 Dark episode, which was taped on June 3. Angels has not won an AEW singles match since defeating enhancement talent Mike Reed on the October 24, 2021 Dark episode. Angels has continued to work for some indie promotions while with AEW, often teaming with Evil Uno at times. They recently faced Aussie Open in the first round of the tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, and that match will be airing soon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full tweet from Angels:

