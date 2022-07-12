Alan Angels was the latest guest who joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where the former Dark Order member discussed his recent showdown against Mike Bailey in IMPACT Wrestling, and how he has been accepting a ton of bookings following his run in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reflects on his recent match in IMPACT against Mike Bailey:

“They just put it on the table. They hit me up and said, ‘Do you want to have a kick-ass match with Mike Bailey?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, I do.’ I went there, I live in Atlanta and they were in Atlanta. They asked if I wanted to have a kick-ass match with Mike Bailey, I said, ‘Yes sir,’ and I’m literally 30 minutes from the venue. I don’t know how the higher-ups thought of the match, if it was a tryout thing, I don’t know, honestly.”

Talks bookings post his AEW run:

“I wouldn’t say it’s easy. There are certain places you have to reach out to. Of course, I had my connections and all that stuff prior to AEW, but it was only on a certain scale. I really only wrestled, before AEW, in the southeast. I really wanted to reach out more towards…right now, the West Coast Indie scene is blowing up and I really wanted to get out here and do stuff with West Coast Pro and Prestige Wrestling. It does require a bit of reaching out, but at this point, especially with my AEW contract coming up, I’m kind of the hot thing of the month. Everyone wants me to wrestle for them, which I’m so grateful for. I want to be the guy on the Indie scene that everyone wants to wrestle and I think I’m slowly getting to that point. I know, right now, I’m kind of the flavor of the month. The hard part is staying relevant, which is what I’m trying to do.”

