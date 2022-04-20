AEW star Alan Angels recently joined the Missing The Marks podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 2021 were untrue, and how happy he was that the group got to be a part of Hangman Page’s epic world title journey. Highlights from the interview are below.

Shoots down rumors that there were plans for the Dark Order to break up in 2021:

No, not really. I don’t think that was ever the plan. Honestly, we kind of just put all that together. We just came up to Tony every week and were like, ‘this is what we want to do this week,’ and he usually let us do it. It was just us pushing to do something because the whole thing was, Hangman left because he lost the elimination match, he left for a few months, and while he was gone we figured it would be a good idea to do this whole story and get people invested in us as individual characters. I feel that storyline did more for us individually than anything else we’ve ever done. You saw a different side of me, a different side of Uno, it did a lot for me, personally. I owe a lot of it to Uno because he’s the guy that really pushed for it and he put me over in the one match we had. I’m grateful to him for doing that. It was such a cool angle. It was cool to hear the crowds when we had those matches against each other. They weren’t cheering anyone, they were chanting ‘please don’t fight.’ It’s cool and such a different reaction to anything I’ve dealt with. There wasn’t a defined babyface, who’s right, who’s wrong, we were both right and wrong. It was a cool dynamic and unique.

On the Dark Order being involved in Adam Page’s journey towards becoming world champion:

It was some of the most fun I’ve had in AEW so far, that storyline. It was so different and got to show us as individuals as opposed to a group. Real proud of that storyline and how we told it,” he explained. “I feel like we didn’t have as much time to tell it as we wanted, we were very time constricted, but we did a good job of doing what we did with what we had.

