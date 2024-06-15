“….and NEW!”

The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships changed hands in a shocking upset at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event this weekend.

In the second match of the evening at the international WWE PLE at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn pulled off a massive upset, defeating Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, as well as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to become the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Fyre and Dawn pulled off the big win via pin fall in front of their home country fans in Glasgow.