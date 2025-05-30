At AAA’s television taping on May 31st, Alberto El Patron is set to defend the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo.

To build hype for the title match, Del Rio made a guest appearance on the morning show Venga la Alegría, where he was joined by Vikingo’s father. The segment ended in chaos, as Del Rio attacked Vikingo’s father during the broadcast.

Back in April, WWE announced its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. As part of their collaboration, WWE will present WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide on June 7th. The outcome of the Vikingo vs. Del Rio match appears to have been spoiled, as WWE has since promoted a Vikingo vs. Chad Gable bout at Worlds Collide with the AAA Mega Championship on the line.

Vikingo also appeared on the May 26th episode of Monday Night Raw, where he got involved in Chad Gable’s Money in the Bank qualifying match following a sneak attack from Gable.