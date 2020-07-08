Alberto Del Rio Charges Have Yet To Be Brought In Front Of A Grand Jury

Former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio (real name José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan ) was arrested back in May for sexually assaulting a woman in San Antonio, Texas. According to PW Insider, the charges have yet to be brought before a Grand Jury, with Del Rio remaining free on a $50,000 bond.
Reports are that Del Rio could face up to two years in prison under Texas law for the assault, but only if the Grand Jury rules that there should be an official indictment and prosecution moves towards a criminal trial. If he’s ruled guilty in the second degree he could forced to pay a $10,000 fine, as well as incarceration.
You can read more about the original arrest and gruesome details of Del Rio’s attack here.
