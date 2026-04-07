Another serious legal situation has surfaced involving Alberto El Patron.

The former WWE Superstar, also known to fans as Alberto Del Rio, was reportedly arrested on April 6 in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to a report from Milenio, Patron was taken into custody after allegedly physically and verbally assaulting his girlfriend. The situation escalated to the point where authorities were called to the scene.

The report states, “the woman, who suffered injuries to her face and arms, called 911 to request police assistance. State Civil Guard officers arrived at the scene just as she was being assaulted and found the victim showing signs of violence, so they arrested the assailant.”

Authorities subsequently turned Patron over to the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office, where he is expected to face the appropriate legal charges stemming from the incident.

This marks another troubling chapter in Patron’s legal history.

Back in May 2020, he was arrested over allegations that he battered and sexually assaulted a girlfriend. At the time, he faced one count of sexual assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm. The case later escalated, with a grand jury indicting him on charges including aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault.

Not a good look.

A mugshot from Patron’s April 6 arrest has surfaced online and is now circulating across social media, which you can view below.