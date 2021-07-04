Lucha-libre star and former WWE champion Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) took to Twitter earlier today to hype up his upcoming showdown with Andrade El Idolo, which is set for July 31st from the Payne Arena in Hidalgo Texas.

Patron begins by calling Andrade a worthy adversary before listing off his accolades, including his run as NXT champion and IWGP Intercontinental champion in NJPW. (Translation below via Google)

AndradeElIdolo he is a third generation fighter. He has 31 years and 18 of experience in this industry. This one debuted when he was only 13 years old. This is a former WWE United States Champion, former NXT World Heavyweight Champion, former CMLL Universal Champion andHe is the only Mexican to have won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in NJPW. A worthy opponent for anyone. They cannot miss a historical moment. On July 31, Andrade faces Alberto El Patron and Carlito Caribbean Cool for the first time in history in a fight that will be marked in the books forever. This will be at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas.

Check out Patron’s tweets, which includes details about getting tickets, below.

es el único mexicano en haber conquistado el IWGP Intercontinental Championship en NJPW. Un oponente digno para cualquier persona. — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 4, 2021