Former WWE world champion Alberto El Patron recently sat-down with Sescoops for an in-depth conversation about his career, and how he hopes to make an in-ring return at a major company, citing AEW as a potential landing spot. Check out El Patron’s full interview below.

Believes he deserves to be working at a major company:

“I would be interested in going to AEW, or any major company… I deserve to be in a major company. Once it has been proven that I was always telling the truth about those things, I know, I don’t think…. I know I deserve to be out there to continue entertaining and to rebuild my legacy in the business that I love I would love to be in working for any major company.”

Says he has not spoken with anyone in AEW but does have friends there:

“They (AEW)….. I haven’t talked to any anyone in that company. I have talked to people in from other companies, but not from from AEW. I have really good friends over there like Phil… CM Punk and he is one of my friends in the business and Chris Jericho he was always nice to me and we always had a good relationship while we were workin for WWE. I know all the others and we always got along with Daniel Bryan, Jack Swagger and many others from the indy circuit.”