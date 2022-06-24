Pro-wrestling superstar Alberto El Patron recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of topics, which include his thoughts on potential being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, something the former WWE champion is sure will eventually happen. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he handle being inducted into the Hall of Fame:

“I would love to be there and walk into the scenario and just grab the microphone and from the top, look at my dad, my mom, my beautiful children, my girlfriend, my family, and to finally put an end to this amazing career with my name out there in the stars with the legends of our sport,” Del Rio said.

Believes that someday he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame:

“I know one day it will happen. Of course, the decision is not mine. But I know someday, I will get my justice.”