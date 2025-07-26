Alberto El Patron was exiled from AAA by El Mesias on Friday night’s episode of AAA Alianzas, held at the Juan de la Barrera Gymnasium.

The event featured a main event showdown between El Patron and El Mesias. Patron was overwhelmed after El Ojo interfered — throwing powder in his face and setting him up for a spear from El Mesias. As per the match stipulation, the loss meant Patron was officially exiled from AAA.

Following the bout, Latin Lover entered the ring to console Patron. The two shared an emotional embrace as the show went off the air.

Since making his full-time return to AAA, El Patron had aligned himself with El Ojo — only to later be betrayed by the very faction he once led. During that run, he held the AAA Mega Championship for 287 days before losing the title to Hijo del Vikingo.

It remains unclear whether Patron will make any further appearances despite the exile, or if his time in AAA has come to a definitive end.

¡MESÍAS HA GANADO Y EL PATRÓN ALBERTO QUEDA FUERA DE AAA! 🤯 📍 CDMX.

📺 EN VIVO en @canalspace y @StreamMaxLA.#AlianzasAAA 💫 #NochesDeLuchaLibreAAA pic.twitter.com/29Gv3oGICL — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 26, 2025

Los Garza have laid down an open challenge for their AAA World Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The challenge was issued by the champions following the conclusion of this week’s show.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Giulia vs. Zelina Vega

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Los Garza vs. TBA

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* John Cena to appear.

* Jelly Roll to appear.

EXCLUSIVE: AAA World Tag Team Champions Los Garza throw down an open challenge for any team to challenge them next week on SmackDown for their titles. pic.twitter.com/5ln9N8oKma — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

Eric Bischoff wasn’t able to attend this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown to honor Hulk Hogan, but he says his thoughts were with everyone. The episode paid tribute to Hogan, who passed away yesterday at the age of 71. Taking to Twitter, Bischoff wrote,

“I appreciate the invitation and wish I could be in Clevland in time. But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk: WWE remembers Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan”

I appreciate the invitation and wish I could be in Clevland in time. But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk: WWE remembers Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan https://t.co/4ugNdxYzwz — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 25, 2025

Chelsea Green is well known for her creative pitches to WWE, and she recently shared one of her more unique ideas — becoming Alexa Bliss’ Lilly doll.

In a new interview with “The Takedown” on Sports Illustrated, Green discussed her history of pitching character concepts to WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On making wild pitches: “Know that I am just throwing s**t against a wall when I send in my pitches. I have no idea what they like or don’t like. I have no idea when I write it, should I keep it to one sentence? Should I keep it to three paragraphs? Should I write an essay? Like, there’s no right answer, but maybe once I watch this there will be.”

On how she goes about her pitches to creative: “I first start out by planting the seed with creative. I like to tell a couple people, ‘This is what I’m gonna pitch, just you watch out.’ Then I send an email. The email is proofread, it’s beautiful looking, it’s aesthetic. There’s the bullet points. Then there’s the long form… maybe a photo in there. And then I hit ’em the third time with a text and the text usually goes out to the top dogs.”

On pitching to play Lilly: “Oh my gosh, there’s so many. The ones that I can really harp on right now would definitely be my pitch to become Lilly, Alexa Bliss’s doll. Someone has to do it. Someone has to do it. She has to do some wizardry and make this doll come to life and be her tag partner.”