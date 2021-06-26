During a recent interview with Bodyslam’s The Push pro-wrestling superstar and former WWE champion Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) was asked about his MMA career following his loss to Tito Ortiz back in 2019, and how he doesn’t plan on returning to the Octagon again.

Says he will not be fighting MMA again:

No, I’m not fighting again. I did that last time with Tito Ortiz because I was working for that company and I want to put that company up there and I knew that by fighting, me going back to MMA, would bring sponsors and investors. It happened. Unfortunately, COVID came and destroyed our asses and we couldn’t continue doing business.

How he’s had financial issues with the promotion and will be focusing only on pro-wrestling:

Then, that company doesn’t pay me part of the fighting money. I had to seek legal help to get the money that is mine. I don’t steal money. I don’t try to get something that I didn’t earn. I have no intentions of fighting again. Pro wrestling is my passion.

